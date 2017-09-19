WTLV
Man falls in McGirts Creek, dies

WTLV 9:47 AM. EDT September 19, 2017

First Coast News received many messages regarding a heavy police presence on Blanding Boulevard near Argyle Forest. 

According to officials, a man was walking along the McGirts Creek with a friend and fell in. Police say the death was accidental. There was no sign of foul play or a struggle, police say the man may have been transient. 


 

This is an ongoing story, stay with First Coast News for updates.

