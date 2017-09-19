Man falls in McGirts Creek, dies

First Coast News received many messages regarding a heavy police presence on Blanding Boulevard near Argyle Forest.

According to officials, a man was walking along the McGirts Creek with a friend and fell in. Police say the death was accidental. There was no sign of foul play or a struggle, police say the man may have been transient.





Body found on bank of McGirts Creek. JSO investigating @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/CnZZGDaRG4 — Alex Osiadacz (@AlexOsiadacz) September 19, 2017

This is an ongoing story, stay with First Coast News for updates.

© 2017 WTLV-TV