Man escapes fire that engulfed home he lived in for 50 years

Fire fighters working hard tonight at a residential fire. The man who lives here is out alive, says he's lived here 50 years. (Photo: Josh Brannock)

A local man says he escaped a fire that engulfed the home he's lived in for the last 50 years Tuesday night.

Firefighters are on scene on the 2120 block of Placeda Street and battling the blaze that engulfed a small home on the street.