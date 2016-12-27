WTLV
Man escapes fire that engulfed home he lived in for 50 years

Anthony Austin anchors. 12/27/2016

First Coast News , WTLV 5:30 AM. EST December 28, 2016

A local man says he escaped a fire that engulfed the home he's lived in for the last 50 years Tuesday night.

Firefighters are on scene on the 2120 block of Placeda Street and battling the blaze that engulfed a small home on the street.


