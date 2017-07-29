Man dies after crashing stolen vehicle on JTB exit ramp

The Florida Highway Patrol said a man died after he crashed a stolen 2012 Volvo on the JTB exit ramp to I-296 on Saturday morning.

FHP received a call around 6:30 a.m. about a vehicle in a retention pond.

When FHP arrived they found a deceased black male on the ground next to the retention pond.

Fatal Crash I295@JTB. Single veh single occupant. One black male deceased. Veh left roadway, overturned, ejected drv. Cause pending. — FHPJacksonville (@FhpJacksonville) July 29, 2017

The Volvo had been stolen from the Riverside area on Friday night or Saturday morning, according to FHP.

