Man arrested after mistaking undercover cop for teen the internet

Photo: St. Johns County Sheriff's Office

A St. Johns County man is behind bars Friday after sending a photo exposing himself to an undercover detective, whom he believed was a teenager.

Deputies arrested Cameron Raddcliffe Powell, 27. They say he began talking to an undercover detective posing as a teenager. They say he wanted to meet the detective and even sent a photo exposing himself.

Powell was brought in for questioning Friday morning. He was arrested and charged with four felonies, including the use of computer science to seduce, solicit and lure a child.

His first court appearance is Saturday morning.

(© 2017 WTLV)