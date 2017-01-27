WTLV
Close
Weather Alert 3 weather alerts
Close

Man arrested after mistaking undercover cop for teen the internet

First Coast News , WTLV 1:51 PM. EST January 27, 2017

A St. Johns County man is behind bars Friday after sending a photo exposing himself to an undercover detective, whom he believed was a teenager.

Deputies arrested Cameron Raddcliffe Powell, 27. They say he began talking to an undercover detective posing as a teenager. They say he wanted to meet the detective and even sent a photo exposing himself.

Powell was brought in for questioning Friday morning. He was arrested and charged with four felonies, including the use of computer science to seduce, solicit and lure a child.

His first court appearance is Saturday morning.

(© 2017 WTLV)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories