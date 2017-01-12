Markieth Loyd (Photo: Today.com)

Authorities Thursday started the fourth day of a manhunt for the man accused of fatally shooting an Orlando police officer.

The reward for information leading to the arrest of Markeith Loyd, 41, has been raised from $60,000 to $100,000 and police say hundreds of people have been submitting tips.

Orlando police Master Sgt. Debra Clayton, 42, was shot by Loyd after she spotted him outside the Walmart on Princeton Street around 7:15 a.m. Monday, Mina said.

WESH | Man accused of killing Orlando officer remains at large

Clayton had approached Loyd outside the store after someone tipped her off that he was in the area. He was wanted for questioning in the murder of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, 24.

Orange County authorities have arrested three people who they say aided Loyd after Dixon was murdered last month.

Zarghee Mayan, 33, a co-worker of Loyd's, Lakensha Smith-Loyd, 27, who is Loyd's niece and Jameis Slaughter, an ex-girlfriend of Loyd are all accused of helping Loyd avoid apprehension.

A little more than two hours after Clayton was shot Monday, Orange County Sheriff's Office Deputy First Class Norman Lewis was killed when his motorcycle collided with a van as he was responding to the search for Loyd.

In the days following the shooting of Clayton and the death Lewis, Orlando’s law enforcement community has tried to mourn the loss of their colleagues while continuing to search for Loyd.

Clayton’s patrol SUV was parked Tuesday outside the agency's headquarters in downtown Orlando and the department started an online fund to raise money for her family.

At the Walmart where Clayton was shot shoppers are laying flowers, teddy bears and candles in the parking lot.

At the Chick Fil-A on University Boulevard, a restaurant where Lewis was a regular, a table has been set in his honor. Lewis’ colleagues said they lost a “gentle giant.”

Lewis received a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from the University of Central Florida, where he played for the Knight's football team.

Funeral services for Lewis will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at First Baptist Orlando. A viewing will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said. A second service for Lewis will be held in his hometown at a later date.

Funeral services for Clayton will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Orlando.

As the community continues to mourn, Mina said his agency is doing everything it can to catch Loyd. Mina said Tuesday that teams of detectives are following all leads and hundreds of officers and deputies are searching for Loyd.

