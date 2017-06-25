Main Street Bridge to close nightly this week

Main Street Bridge (Photo: Stephanie Danley, First Coast News)

Jacksonville’s Main Street Bridge will be closed June 26, 27, 29, and 30 from 6:30 p.m. until 6 a.m. and Wednesday night, June 28 from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m.

The closures are part of improvements to the mechanical, electrical and structural systems.

Both vehicular and pedestrian traffic will be detoured to the Acosta Bridge. Signs will direct traffic through the detour.

The improvements to the Main Street Bridge include the replacement of several major mechanical components, replacement of the entire electrical control system, replacement of the traffic gates, sidewalk gates, lightning protection system, and closed-circuit television cameras that give operators live views of traffic conditions. The work will include new heating and air conditioning units, water and sanitary sewer lines, and floor tile for the control house.

(Photo: Andrew Capasso)

M & J Construction of Tarpon Springs was awarded the $10.7 million contract. The project is expected to be completed in fall 2017.

The Main Street Bridge is raised and lowered about 1,400 times a year.

