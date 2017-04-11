Main Street Bridge closed on Tuesday and Wednesday night this week

Jacksonville's Main Street Bridge will be closed from 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 11 to Wednesday, April 12 at 6 a.m. and again from 9 p.m. Wednesday, April 12 to Thursday, April 13 at 6 a.m.

These closures will allow permanent cables, which are used to raise and lower the bridge, to be installed.

During the closure, the bridge will remain in the down position. Vehicular and pedestrian traffic will be detoured to the Acosta Bridge. Signs will direct traffic through the detour. Boaters will be unable to request a bridge opening during this time; however, the channel will remain open to smaller boats.



The improvements to the Main Street Bridge include the replacement of several major mechanical components, replacement of the entire electrical control system, replacement of the traffic gates, sidewalk gates, lightning protection system, and closed-circuit television cameras that give operators live views of traffic conditions. The work will include new heating and air conditioning units, water and sanitary sewer lines, and floor tile for the control house.



M & J Construction of Tarpon Springs was awarded the $10.7 million contract. The project is expected to be completed in fall of 2017.



The Main Street Bridge is raised and lowered approximately 1,400 times a year.

Main Street Bridge (Photo: FDOT)

