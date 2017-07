There has been another local lottery winner, this time out of St. Augustine.

Annefrances Holahan is from Fort Myers but bought her $10,000,000 winning ticket at the Buddy Boys County Store at 8430 Country Road 13 Noth in St. Augustine. She paid $25 for the ticket -- talk about a profit.

She decided to take her money in a one-time lump sum.

Congrats!

