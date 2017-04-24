Defensive attorney James Smith and Corrine Brown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- Tuesday should see the rounding out of the jury in the case against former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown. Judge Jim Klindt said Monday he was looking to get through 45 jurors of the 65 called on day one and is looking to get up to 50 jurors on to the next round of questioning.

The judge hopes to seat a jury of 12 with two alternates by the end of the day Tuesday so opening statements can begin on Wednesday.

Brown is facing 22 charges of a 24-charge indictment. She's accused by the federal government of mail, wire and tax fraud. The prosecution says Brown solicited funds for a charity under false pretenses and used the majority of the money raised for personal use.

At least 40 jurors told Klindt they'd heard about the trial in some way - from social media, news, friends or another way. The majority of the first day saw Klindt repeating the same phrase over and over to the potential jurors.

"A jury must base its verdict solely upon evidence presented at trial and the instructions provided by the court," he said many times to many different potential jurors.

Most told the judge firmly that they could, but many appeared to waffle, and a lot used the phrase, 'I think I can,' which wasn't enough for Klindt.

Questioning for each judge took an average of five to ten minutes each, allowing for both sides - the prosecution and defense - to challenge each potential juror's impartiality.

Jurors were pulled from all over the First Coast, from East Palatka to Yulee, Jacksonville to St. Johns County. One said he came 103 miles to the court.

