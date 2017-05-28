Loganville soldier killed in Syria

Spc. Etienne J. Murphy, 22, of Loganville, died May 26, in Syria. IMAGE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE

WASHINGTON, DC -- A solider who was from Loganville has been killed in Syria.

According to the U.S. Department of Defense, Spc. Etienne J. Murphy, 22, died May 26, in Al-Hasakah, Syria, of injuries sustained in a vehicle rollover.

Murphy was part of an initiative called Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq and Syria.

The incident is under investigation.

Murphy was assigned to 1st Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment at Hunter Army Airfield, Fort Stewart, which is located near Savannah.

