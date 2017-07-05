Local public defense attorney Fred Gazaleh passes away, current cases won't be impacted

Fred Gazaleh

Jacksonville attorney Fred Gazaleh passed away on Wednesday, according to Public Defender Charlie Cofer.

Gazaleh had a limited case load as he served in a supervisory position. His cases will not by impacted by his death, according to Cofer.

Most of the cases under Gazaleh involved driving under the influence manslaughter charges, Cofer said. Gazaleh, at one point, represented Donald Smith in his murder case.

"He was a super nice person, who would do anything for anyone," fellow attorney James Glober said. "He was a talented trial attorney."

Gazaleh's family is currently making funeral arrangements.

© 2017 WTLV-TV