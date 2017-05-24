Cute alert: Newborn inspires flash mob at Baptist Medical

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Baby Kricket River Filbert was born on May 18 and at just a few days old she inspired the nursing staff to break out in a flash mob to send her off.

Kricket's mama, Mina, said that when they arrived at the hospital there was a white board in the room that was meant to let nurses and staff know three things about her, her husband and their newborn. On the poster they wrote that Kricket loves hip hop, they love their newborn and they wanted a flash mob before they left.

Mina said she knew that this would be a lofty goal because the maternity ward was at capacity.

But like the superheroes they are, the nursing and medical staff pulled through for little Kricket and did a flash mob to the song My Girl. Mina said they used to sing the same song to her when she was in the womb.

Thanks Baptist Medical!







