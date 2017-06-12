Local mother of quintuplets now needs a third liver transplant

BRADFORD, Co. -- Fla. -- #PrayersForStacy

The Bradford County mother who gave birth to 5 miracles is in need of her third miracle. Stacy Dyal needs yet another liver transplant. This operation would mean the mother of five has had three liver transplants. Dyal had her first transplant back in 2007 and received her second transplant just back in May of this year.

Stacy Dyal gave birth to Kyndall, Kamryn, Kayleigh, Kyleigh, and Kaleb four years ago. The quints were all born at just 29 weeks and 4 days old, as a result of their early birth the five children were all born with minor issues and needed help breathing. One of the quints, Kamryn had Amniotic Band Syndrome, which is where amniotic band wraps around a part of the baby's body and restricts blood flow. As a result, Kamryn has already had undergone several surgeries on her hand and foot.

We're learned Dyal has developed a blockage in her artery that shut down blood flow to half of the liver and her husband told our Heather Crawford there is no other option but another full transplant. While she waits for a new liver, Dyal has been in the hospital, away from her five precious miracles.

Dyal's husband says all he's asking for at this moment is prayers.

