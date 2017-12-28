Local Islamic Center receives handwritten support from around the globe

People on the first coast and around the globe are sending powerful messages to a Jacksonville Islamic center.

Not messages of hate, but love. Weeks after the FBI arrested a man, they say planned a terror attack.

The center got more than 40 handwritten cards from strangers.

One card reads: “Just a quick note to say that the majority of your neighbors stand in solidarity with you and wish nothing but the best for your community.”

Others came from around the county. “This one says sending much love and thoughts of peace from Oregon,” said Ashraf Shaikh, Chairman of Islamic Center of Northeast Florida.

Shaikh sat down with First Coast News and read dozens of cards. “There are many, many cards like this and as I said I have about 40 of them and it's very heartwarming to know that others are concerned about us as we ought to be concerned about others,” he said.

He was overjoyed by all of the support.

“It’s been very heartwarming because I think what makes human beings different from other species is that we feel each other’s pain,” said Shaikh.

