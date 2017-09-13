Local firefighter and his family lose home to fire while he works during Irma

Photo from the Tomlinson family GoFundMe page.

A local firefighter and his family lost their house and their two beloved dogs during a house fire.

Firefighter Tomlinson was working his fourth straight 24-hour day helping the citizens of Jacksonville during Hurricane Irma when his house caught fire. His family was not in the home at the time, thankfully, but they have lost everything.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family.

As of 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, the campaign had just under $7,500 of its $25,000 goal.

