Local company with strong ties to Puerto Rico gathering donations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- One local company is getting ready to ship some much needed goods to Puerto Rico.

The vast majority of Aqua Gulf's business is with the U.S. territory, so for them, it just makes sense to give back, after such a devastating storm.



They are holding a donation drive at their Northside warehouse. Since Saturday, they've shipped between 60 and 90 pallets to Puerto Rico and are now looking for more.

They are collecting bottled water, non-perishable food, hygiene products and cleaning supplies. Their biggest needs right now: Baby wipes, diapers, pet food.



The problem with items distributed once they're delivered has been widely reported. A company spokesperson said the ability to distribute has been improving everyday.

Kenny Santos, an Aqua Gulf executive, has a grandmother, mother and father in Puerto Rico. He said his mother and father are fine, his grandmother lost half her house.



It's hard for him to be in Jacksonville and not with family.



The outpouring of support and donations has been fantastic, Santos said.

"This is great, the empathy, the heart, the feeling, the warm feeling of everybody is just incredible. Thank you, all I have to say is thank you. Continue doing it because Puerto Rico is going to need it, and we just show the world that we can be one, united," Santos said.

You can drop off donations at Aqua Gulf's warehouse, 9400 Busch Drive North from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. each weekday.



They're also receiving donations Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

