After shooting at the Landing cancels downtown event, catering company donates meals to the homeless

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- "We don't want people discouraged from coming to the downtown area." That's the message one Downtown Jacksonville employee wants the public know.

Monday night was supposed to be a day of celebration at the Jacksonville Landing.

A local catering group, What's Cooking Jacksonville was preparing for their weekly event at the Art Bar that day. That particular Monday was special because several people in attendance were going to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.

"We were going to have a MLK after party with poetry and we were going to provide the cooking portion," Head Chef Glenn Norman said.





That celebration was canceled after the fatal shooting right outside of the Landing hours before the scheduled event.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says two teens were shot in the daytime at the Landing in what they call, "a random shooting." Police stress the people in the shooting knew each other.

A video, which surfaced on Facebook and was later sent to First Coast News, shows the local catering company giving their meals to the homeless on the night of the shooting.

Norman said they would usually hand out the leftovers to the homeless after every one of their events, but since Monday's gathering was canceled, they chose to donate the whole buffet to the homeless.

"We partnered with the Orange Park Christian Center and the Art Bar and passed out more than 30 meals to the homeless," Norman told First Coast News.

Norman said he loved having the opportunity to pass out their catered meals to the homeless and hopes to get more community involvement.

"It's unfortunately that it's the New Year and we already had two shootings [Downtown]. We don't want the local businesses to suffer."

What's Cooking Jacksonville works out of The Art Bar located in the landing, but cook out of Orange Park Christian Center. For more information on their weekly events please click here.

Owners:

Glenn A Norman (head chef)

Lejuan Williams (cook)

Keenan Owens (cook)

Anthony Smith (photographer/ business and media relations)

Brantley Lemaster ( sous chef) not an owner

