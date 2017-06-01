Loaded gun found by Shadow Lawn Elem. School staff in Clay

According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, a loaded gun was found near campus property at Shadow Lawn Elementary School back on May 26.

According to deputies, the school custodian discovered the loaded black 9mm pistol in front of the school on County Road 218. Deputies say the officer brought the weapon to the principal wrapped in a blanket.

Deputies examined the weapon and observed multiple scratches on the weapon and holster indicative of falling, dropping or being thrown onto the concrete.

The school issued a statement, saying that deputies were able to identify the owner and returned the firearm.

First Coast News asked school officials if parents were notified of the incident. We are still waiting for a response.

