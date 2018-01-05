WTLV
LIST: Restaurants and bars for Bills fans

Several Jacksonville bars have deemed themselves *Bills Backers* in lieu of Sunday's playoffs game.

First Coast News , WTLV 11:37 PM. EST January 05, 2018

Buffalo Bills fans from all over the country are descending on the River City for this weekend's big playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Several bars in the city have deemed themselves "Bills Backers" in lieu of Sunday's playoff game at Everbank Field.

Below is a list of Bills-friendly restaurants and bars:

Lillian’s Sports Grill
5393 Roosevelt Blvd
Jacksonville, FL
904-388-4220

Buffalo Wild Wings
9550-26 Baymeadows Rd.
Jacksonville, FL
904-448-1293

Senor Wings
700 Blanding Blvd
Orange Park, FL
904-375-0476

Wing-It
11018 Old St Augustine Rd.
Jacksonville, FL
904-262-6652

