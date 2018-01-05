LIST: Restaurants and bars for Bills fans

Buffalo Bills fans from all over the country are descending on the River City for this weekend's big playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Several bars in the city have deemed themselves "Bills Backers" in lieu of Sunday's playoff game at Everbank Field.
Below is a list of Bills-friendly restaurants and bars:
Lillian’s Sports Grill
5393 Roosevelt Blvd
Jacksonville, FL
904-388-4220
Buffalo Wild Wings
9550-26 Baymeadows Rd.
Jacksonville, FL
904-448-1293
Senor Wings
700 Blanding Blvd
Orange Park, FL
904-375-0476
Wing-It
11018 Old St Augustine Rd.
Jacksonville, FL
904-262-6652
