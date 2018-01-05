LIST: Restaurants and bars for Bills fans

Restaurants are attracting Buffalo Bills fans ahead of the playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Photo: FCN.

Buffalo Bills fans from all over the country are descending on the River City for this weekend's big playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Several bars in the city have deemed themselves "Bills Backers" in lieu of Sunday's playoff game at Everbank Field.

Below is a list of Bills-friendly restaurants and bars:

Lillian’s Sports Grill

5393 Roosevelt Blvd

Jacksonville, FL

904-388-4220

Buffalo Wild Wings

9550-26 Baymeadows Rd.

Jacksonville, FL

904-448-1293

Senor Wings

700 Blanding Blvd

Orange Park, FL

904-375-0476

Wing-It

11018 Old St Augustine Rd.

Jacksonville, FL

904-262-6652

© 2018 WTLV-TV