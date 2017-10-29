Close Lewis & Clark: Go crabbing! Lewis & Clark: Go Crabbing! First Coast News , WTLV 6:42 AM. EDT October 30, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST It's back! Jessica Clark and Lewis Turner go crabbing on the St. Johns River! Watch that episode in the video player above. © 2017 WTLV-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Tropical cyclone expected to form in 5 days Inside the chaos: Police release Las Vegas body cam footage Mayor visits home after sewage flooding a second time Tropics update Wednesday Naked man arrested at Jax Beach Automatic weapon laws in Florida Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas Mother accused of keeping toddlers in makeshift cages out on bail This is Us: Season 2, episode 2 after show 'Downton Abbey' costumes on display in St. Augustine More Stories December chill to finish October! Jan 27, 2016, 5:58 a.m. Paul Manafort, former Trump campaign manager, to… Oct 30, 2017, 8:15 a.m. Jacksonville college hopes new program will increase… Oct 30, 2017, 5:30 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs