Letters temporarily removed from Robert E. Lee HS sign after vandalism

According to the Laureen Ricks, the spokesperson for Duval County Public Schools, the letters on the sign at Robert E. Lee were slightly damaged this past weekend due to a vandalism act.
As a result, district maintenance staff took down the letters temporarily for repair.
Statement from DCPS:
"Some of the letters were slightly damaged this past weekend due to a vandalism incident. District maintenance staff took down the letters temporarily for repair."
