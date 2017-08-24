WTLV
Close

Letters temporarily removed from Robert E. Lee HS sign after vandalism

First Coast News , WTLV 11:48 AM. EDT August 24, 2017

According to the Laureen Ricks, the spokesperson for Duval County Public Schools, the letters on the sign at Robert E. Lee were slightly damaged this past weekend due to a vandalism act. 

As a result, district maintenance staff took down the letters temporarily for repair. 

Statement from DCPS:

"Some of the letters were slightly damaged this past weekend due to a vandalism incident. District maintenance staff took down the letters temporarily for repair." 

© 2017 WTLV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories