Lawsuit filed against city contractors after 3-year-old dies in park septic tank

Photo of Amari Harley, the 3-year-old who died from drowning in an Arlington park septic tank. Photo: Family of Amari Harley.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The family of a 3-year-old who died after falling into a park septic tank has filed a lawsuit against two city contractors.

The family of Amari Harley is suing ERS, Corp. (ERS) and A1 Septic Service, Inc., (A1 Septic) exactly two months after the boy died, stating their "negligence" resulted in his death.

On October 22, Harley went missing during a birthday party at Bruce Park in Arlington. He was found dead in a septic tank hours later. An autopsy report ruled that Harley's death was accidental, stating that the boy was alive when he fell into the tank and inhaled toxic septic tank contents.

His family believes Harley removed the plastic cover and fell in. At the time of his death, the septic tank had a plastic-like lid covering. The city has since replaced all of the city park septic tanks with cement lids.

The lawsuit claims ERS and A1 Septic were contracted out by the City of Jacksonville. Under Florida law, both contracting companies "owed a legal duty of care to reasonably inspect, maintain, repair, and service water treatment systems and wastewater lift stations including the septic tank" located at Bruce Park, the lawsuit claims.

It alleges both contractors "breached its duty of care" by failing to register the septic tank properly, failing to supervise its employees, and failing to report the defective condition of the septic tank lid. As a result, the lawsuit claims the contractors' negligence resulted in Harley's death.

It is not known how much the family is suing the contractors for, only that it will exceed $15,000.

Shortly after Harley's death, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced that the city was going to investigate and promised accountability.

"If mistakes were made [by the city], I will ensure that there is accountability and ensure that our parks and public spaces are safe," Curry said in October.

Kay Harper Williams, the attorney for Harley's family, released the following statement to First Coast News:

It has been two months since Amari Harley, a three-year-old, drowned after falling into an unsecured septic tank in Jacksonville park. Today, I filed a lawsuit against two of the City of Jacksonville’s contractors— both companies had a duty to maintain the septic tank at Bruce Park. It is Christmas. Amari should be eagerly anticipating Santa’s arrival and his parents should be looking forward to the smile on his face as he opens gifts on Christmas morning. Instead, they have to visit their child at a cemetery and place gifts on his headstone. In April, 2016 the City of Jacksonville knew that the septic tank lid at Bruce Park was unsafe, because the unsecured lid had been reported to them. Amari died 18 months later because the septic tank lid at Bruce Park was still unsecured. This is gross negligence. Why did the City of Jacksonville decide that safety at Bruce Park wasn’t a priority? Amari had to die for the City to make that tank safe for children—in a public park. Since Amari’s death, the lid has been changed twice—first, to concrete, and now metal. In less than two months, the City has done what it didn’t see fit to do in 18 months, despite complaints. This gross negligence by the City of Jacksonville demonstrates a disparity in the way attention is given and resources are provided to poorer neighborhoods. As we enter the next election cycle, City leaders need to answer questions about why children are being punished because of their address. If Amari lived in an area that the City cared more about, he would be alive. But he lived in Arlington, so he died. We want answers for Amari’s death, and assurances this this will never happen again. The Mayor claims that there will be accountability, yet, to my knowledge, the companies that were supposed to make the tank safe are still employed by the City. Jacksonville taxpayers are still footing the bill for incompetence. People who approved this contract are still employed and enjoying the holiday season. Where is the accountability? Where is the justice for Amari’s grieving family?

