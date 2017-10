JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Northeast Florida legal community icon William “Bill” H. Harrell, Jr., 70, died at home on Saturday, Oct. 14 surrounded by family following a lengthy battle with cancer.

Harrell is best known for founding Harrell & Harrell, P.A. – a personal injury law firm with 18 lawyers and 100 employees that has served the First Coast for more than 25 years.

