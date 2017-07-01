One-man crime spree in St. Augustine: burglaries, bicyclist hit, stabbing, car in pond

PHOTO: Phillip Smith

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office arrested a man after a string of incidents that occurred throughout the city of St. Augustine on Saturday night.

SJCSO said the suspect first burglarized a home.

He was then involved in a car chase where he was driving chaotically and into yards. A bicyclist saw the car coming, jumped off his bike, and the suspect ran over the bike with his car.

Then a foot chase pursued and the cops temporarily lost the suspect.

Meanwhile, the suspect was involved in a home invasion, threatening people in the home, and stabbing a man inside. The victim was in critical condition and had to be life-flighted to Orange Park Medical Center.

The suspect then stole a car from the home. Deputies witnessed this and suspect took off. He also sideswiped one of the patrol cars and a second pursuit ensued.

The suspect then drove the car between two houses and into a pond. The suspect was finally arrested here.

We do not know where these events took place because it is too early in the investigation.

Happening now: St. John's County officials are briefing media after a man burglarized two homes, stabbed a victim, & more. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/6fUQGQkbce — Phillip Emmanuel (@TheNewsGuyy) July 2, 2017

