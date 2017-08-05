Lake Santa Fe training operation yields pounds of debris

Garabage removed from Lake Santa Fe by the Alachua County Sheriff's Office.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – A lake that makes up the border region of Alachua, Bradford, Clay and Putnam Counties is slightly cleaner thanks to a dive team operation by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Department.

The ACSO says that during a training exercise on Friday a large amount of glass and other debris was spotted at the bottom of Lake Sante Fe.

According to a Facebook post, deputies took time to remove the trash from the bottom of the sandbar for the nearly 5,900-acre lake.

Over 20 pounds of garbage was removed from Lake Sante Fe.

The department thanked the deputies for going above and beyond what was expected during the exercise.

