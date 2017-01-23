Lake City woman and pet dead after tree falls into home

Family identified the victim in Lake City as 54-year-old Pamela Michaels. (Photo: Brittany Dionne)

LAKE CITY, Fla. - Family members say 54-year-old Pamela Michaels was trying to escape her home when a tree slammed into her home, killing Michaels and her dog, "Star."

The incident happened Sunday night on NW Proctor Gln in Lake City.

"She was a very loving person," Michaels sister, Jessica Cross cries.

Cross says Michaels was standing in the dining room preparing to leave for a safer location - that's when strong winds uprooted a large tree in her backyard that crashed into the home, splitting it in half.

The area was under a severe thunderstorm warning at the time.

First Coast news Meteorologist Mike Prangley says thunderstorms can be extremely dangerous.

"With these severe thunderstorm warnings, sometimes the straight winds can be just as damaging as tornadoes. We had reports of 70-80 mph winds yesterday that did more damage than some of the EF-0 tornadoes yesterday," Prangley says.

EMT's tried to stabilize Michaels: "she was alert and talking here but they couldn't do life-flight because of the weather. She died on the way to the hospital." says Cross.

Cross says although Michaels was her older sister, she considered her more like a mother-figure..

"She was a very loving person and not a lot of people understood how she was but she loved with her whole heart. She always tried to take care of people that other people kicked to the side," Cross says.

Columbia County Emergency Management report the storm knocked out emergency communication but the back up systems kicked in so there were no delays in emergency response.

Michaels is the only reported death in Sunday's storm in Columbia County.

