** UPDATE: Police locate missing Lake City man **
The Lake City Police Department is looking for a missing 38-year-old man.
According to police Eugene Evans Jr. was last seen n the area of SR 47 and Michigan Avenue in Lake City, Florida. His direction of travel is unknown at this time.
Evans was last seen wearing a gray tank top, sweat pants and slides.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.
© 2017 WTLV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs