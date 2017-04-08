WTLV
Police locate missing Lake City man

First Coast News , WTLV 1:18 PM. EDT April 08, 2017

** UPDATE: Police locate missing Lake City man ** 

The Lake City Police Department is looking for a missing 38-year-old man. 

According to police Eugene Evans Jr. was last seen n the area of SR 47 and Michigan Avenue in Lake City, Florida. His direction of travel is unknown at this time.

Evans was last seen wearing a gray tank top, sweat pants and slides.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police. 

