Lake City Police looking for missing 15-year-old

LAKE CITY, Fla. -- The Lake City Police Department is looking for a missing 15-year-old.
Police say Kashawn Woodrow Ward was last seen on Monday in the area of SR 247 and Mayfair Subdivision. According to police, the 15-year-old was wearing a blue shirt, blue shorts, black shoes and a black leather jacket.
Reports say he ran away from a local youth facility.
*** If seen please call police immediately at (386) 752-4343 or dial 9-1-1 ***
