Lake City Police looking for missing 15-year-old

(Photo: Lake City Police)

LAKE CITY, Fla. -- The Lake City Police Department is looking for a missing 15-year-old.

Police say Kashawn Woodrow Ward was last seen on Monday in the area of SR 247 and Mayfair Subdivision. According to police, the 15-year-old was wearing a blue shirt, blue shorts, black shoes and a black leather jacket.

Reports say he ran away from a local youth facility.

*** If seen please call police immediately at (386) 752-4343 or dial 9-1-1 ***