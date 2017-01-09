WTLV
Close

Lake City Police looking for missing 15-year-old

First Coast News , WTLV 5:16 AM. EST January 10, 2017

LAKE CITY, Fla. -- The Lake City Police Department is looking for a missing 15-year-old. 

Police say Kashawn Woodrow Ward was last seen on Monday in the area of SR 247 and Mayfair Subdivision. According to police, the 15-year-old was wearing a blue shirt, blue shorts, black shoes and a black leather jacket.

Reports say he ran away from a local youth facility.

*** If seen please call police immediately at (386) 752-4343 or dial 9-1-1 ***


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories