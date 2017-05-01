Key witness outlines years of cooperation in Corrine Brown investigation

Carla Wiley, President of the now-defunct fake charity One Door for Education. She pleaded guilty last March to wire fraud, and agreed to testify against Brown.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.- “Fear.” That, Carla Wiley told jurors, is why she initially lied to investigators probing her fake charity, One Door for Education.

“I felt if I lied and got them to leave the office, that it was all going to go away.”

It did not, and Monday’s testimony was the culmination of Wiley’s nearly two years of cooperation with federal prosecutors in their case against former Congresswoman Corrine Brown.

Wiley was the founder of "One Door for Education", an allegedly bogus charity that federal prosecutors say was used to funnel $800,000 to the former Congresswoman and her chief of staff, Ronnie Simmons

Wiley testified that she committed a large scale, years-long fraud, along with Brown and Simmons. She told jurors she agreed to re-start a nonprofit she’d opened in her mother’s honor, after Simmons – her then boyfriend – said he needed a charity to host an event for the Congresswoman.

The fraud fell apart, she told jurors, in early 2015, when she was part of a 4-way phone call with Brown, Simmons and Brown’s daughter Shantrel. According to Wiley, the other three had already been contacted by the FBI and told her to expect a visit. Wiley says she was told to get the agent’s business card, and not to speak. The following day, two agents showed up at her Virginia office and questioned her for 2 hours. “It seemed like forever.”

Wiley says Brown and the others, had planned to try to “get together” later that week to discuss matters, but that never happened. Instead, Wiley got a lawyer and contacted the FBI, beginning a cooperative relationship that prosecutors have built their case around.

Wiley testified that she didn’t know most of the donors to the fund, but that Simmons routinely contacted her to check the One Door account balance. It accrued in the “hundreds of thousands of dollars.” All but a thousand, she testified, was used for reasons other than scholarships.

Court began Monday morning with testimony by John Burr, a Jacksonville developer and chair of numerous civic boards, including the JTA, JEA, and the Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce. He testified that he donated $5,000 to help sponsor a 2013 golf tournament to benefit One Door for Education.

Prosecutors also questioned Ed David Stermon, CEO of Total Military Management, a military logistics company, who described donating $5,000 to sponsor the golf tournament, and another $5,000 at the event in order win a competitive auction for a private dinner with Brown. Stermon testified the dinner was held at Ruth’s Chris steakhouse, and attended by his partner, Matt O’Connell, as well as lobbyist Marty Fiorentino and his wife, WJXT anchor Mary Baer. At the end of the meal, Stermon testified, Brown made an additional request of him and his business partner for money for her legal defense fund.

“Frankly we were both somewhat offended,” Stermon testified, noting they had already given plenty. They both explained they had an early flight the next day and begged off.

“My business partner ended the meal almost literally right that second. I stayed another 10 minutes.”

Wiley is expected to be recalled after a break. Former Brown associates Von Alexander and Siottis Jackson are expected to testify later Monday.



