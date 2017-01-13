WTLV
Kamiyah Mobley speaks to accused kidnapper in court, tells her she loves her

Kidnapping suspect Gloria Williams, speaks to Kamiyah Mobley in court

First Coast News , WTLV 5:11 PM. EST January 13, 2017

WALTERBORO, S.C.- Hours after she was arrested and accused of kidnapping Kamiyah Mobley, Gloria Williams, 51, faced a judge and the young lady she's accused of taking just hours after her birth in 1998.

Williams and Mobley exchanged a few words at Mobley's first appearance at a detention facility in Walterboro, S.C. Mobley told the women who raised her that she "loved her".

Williams is accused of taking Baby Kamiyah from her birth mother at Jacksonville's University Medical Center, eight hours after she was born, in 1998. Williams allegedly told Shanara Mobley that Kamiyah had a fever and need to be treated.

She allegedly left the hospital with the baby,

Williams waived her right to an extradition hearing and will be brought back to Jacksonville to face kidnapping charges.

 

