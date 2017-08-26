WTLV
Juvenile shot in the buttocks in northwest Jacksonville

WTLV 6:59 AM. EDT August 27, 2017

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office released information overnight regarding a juvenile who was shot in northwest Jacksonville. 

Police said that they arrived on scene to 45th Street and Avenue B around 10 p.m. on Saturday to find a victim with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the buttocks. The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated, but at this time police have no information about the extenuating circumstances surrounding the shooting. 

There is no background information or suspect information at this time. 

