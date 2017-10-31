Juvenile in custody after forcing woman into vehicle by gunpoint in Lake City: deputies

A juvenile is in custody after reportedly forcing a woman inside a vehicle by gunpoint Tuesday in Lake City, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say the incident happened around 4:05 p.m. when a juvenile committed a forced entry into a home along Dudley Loop. During the incident, the juvenile pointed a gun at the woman and forced her into her car.

After the woman was forced into the vehicle, the two drove around Lake City. The woman was able to dial authorities and the juvenile was pulled over near the area of Main Street and St. John Street.

No one was injured.

The juvenile is now in custody and faces multiple charges, deputies said.

At this time, there isn't a known connection between the two.

© 2017 WTLV-TV