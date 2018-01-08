Justice Department denies Brown's request to stay out of prison during appeal

Corrine Brown leaves court after being sentenced to 5 years in prison. Photo courtesy Bob Mack, Florida Times-Union.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The U.S. Department of Justice denied former congresswoman Corrine Brown's motion to stay out of prison during her appeal on Monday, stating she doesn't have "substantial question of law or fact."

Last year, Brown was found guilty of 18 federal offenses last year, 14 of which are fraud crimes and four are tax crimes. A majority of the offenses revolve around her bogus charity, One Door for Education, which raised hundreds of dollars to help students, but "that one door barely opened, providing at a total of $1,200 to two students," according to court documents.

Brown was sentenced to 60 months in prison. Shortly after her sentence, her lawyers said she intends to file an appeal.

Brown filed a motion to remain out of prison during the appeal process, challenging the district court's removal of Juror No. 13. During deliberations in May, the juror said the Holy Spirit told him Brown was innocent. He was removed from the case immediately.

The Justice Department ruled Brown does "not present 'substantial question of law or fact' that would warrant permitting her to remain on release pending appeal," according to court documents.

Brown is scheduled to report to prison on January 29.

