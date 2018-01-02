Just days after Christmas, little drummer boy told to move along

BRUNSWICK, Ga. -- A Brunswick teen who drummed a beat on five-gallon buckets last summer for tips now has a set of real drums.

But that drummer boy’s performance isn’t as appreciated as the one in the Christmas song the season notwithstanding.

A lot of people found 14-year-old T.J. Nelson’s playing on his make-do set of upside-down buckets endearing last summer, but a business owner complained to police about his street corner act Tuesday.

T.J. was playing in his shirt sleeves on a downtown corner Tuesday afternoon when a police officer told him he couldn’t play for money and that someone had complained about the noise.

