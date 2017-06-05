Jumbo Shrimp up for best cap logo in MiLB

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp home cap will feature the shrimp logo that forms a "J" for Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are in the running for the best cap logo in Minor League Baseball!

In Baseball America’s 2017 Logomania Contest Presented by New Era, the Jumbo Shrimp’s navy home cap, featuring the J-Shrimp, is among 36 caps that are part of the online fan vote beginning Monday, June 5.

Fans can vote for their favorite Minor League Baseball cap logo at baseballamerica.com/2017-logomania. The Jumbo Shrimp are in a six-cap pool, from which the top two teams will advance to the second round. Voting will continue through June, with the following contest schedule:

Week One June 5-9 36 teams

Week Two June 12-16 12 teams

Week Three June 19-23 Final 4 teams

Week Four June 26-30 Top 2 teams

On the team’s cap, the Jumbo Shrimp in the shape of a “J” for Jacksonville embodies Northeast Florida’s determination and resilience, amid the water that is the natural geography of the River City on the First Coast. St. Johns Navy, Patriotic Blue, American Red and Shrimp make up the team’s official colors, paying tribute to Jacksonville's rich military heritage.

The Jumbo Shrimp cap and all team merchandise are available in the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville souvenir store – open non-game day weekdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., game day weekdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and during Jumbo Shrimp home games – and at jaxshrimp.milbstore.com.

