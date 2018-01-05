JSO: Woman dies after driving into Mandarin retention pond

A 23-year-old woman died Thursday after driving her vehicle into a retention pond the day before in Mandarin, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Kyndall A. Harrell was traveling east in the 4500 block of Greenland Road when she left the roadway and drove into a retention pond. The vehicle was submerged under water for an unknown amount of time. She was unresponsive at the scene and was transported to a local hospital, the sheriff’s office said Friday.

Harrell succumbed to her injuries on Thursday. The investigation is active and ongoing.

This marks the second traffic fatality of 2018.

© 2018 WTLV-TV