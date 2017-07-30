JSO searching for wanted 21-year-old suspect

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 21-year-old Duwon Rashad Williams McCray.

McCray is currently wanted for Aggravated Battery, Child Neglect, False Imprisonment, Criminal Mischief, and Resisting Police Without Violence.

JSO said McCray is 5'9' and 140 pounds.



Anyone who has any information in reference to the location of this wanted suspect is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email them at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward of up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

