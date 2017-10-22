The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has found the body of a 3-year-old who went missing Sunday afternoon.
JSO confirmed via Twitter that Amari Harley was found deceased.
He was last seen in the 6500 block of Arlington Road attending a birthday party at Bruce Park.
JSO was contacted at 4:43 p.m. and was told at that time, he had been missing for one hour.
As more information develops, it will be passed on.
There's a vehicle that may be involved. It's candy apple bright green vehicle, with a longer body style. the vehicle has no tint and no fancy rims. It allegedly was occupied by 3-4 black males in the back seat. Unknown make and model.
© 2017 WTLV-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs