The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has found the body of a 3-year-old who went missing Sunday afternoon.

JSO confirmed via Twitter that Amari Harley was found deceased.

He was last seen in the 6500 block of Arlington Road attending a birthday party at Bruce Park.

JSO was contacted at 4:43 p.m. and was told at that time, he had been missing for one hour.

There's a vehicle that may be involved. It's candy apple bright green vehicle, with a longer body style. the vehicle has no tint and no fancy rims. It allegedly was occupied by 3-4 black males in the back seat. Unknown make and model.

