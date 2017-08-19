JSO: Possible robbery suspect arrested after barricading himself in gas station bathroom

Generic photo of handcuffs

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect Saturday after he barricaded himself in a Gate gas station restroom on Collins Road.

JSO responded to a home-invasion robbery early Saturday morning in Zone 3, which is located in southeast Duval County. Police learned that several armed suspects in a gray Dodge Charger may have been involved, according to a preliminary police report.

A K-9 officer saw a vehicle fitting that description speeding north on Interstate 295 from the Buckman Bridge. The vehicle’s speed made it difficult for the officer to stay with the suspected vehicle, but the vehicle was seen traveling recklessly through multiple parking lots on Collins Road. The officer later saw the vehicle pull into the Gate gas station at 8020 Collins Road. The driver then entered the business, the report said.

Multiple nearby officers responded to assist, learning the driver had possibly barricaded himself inside the men’s restroom, ignoring commands to come out. Meanwhile, officers had difficulty getting a response from anyone in the vehicle, which also had dark window tint, according to the report.

Traffic in the area was blocked off and the gas station was evacuated. SWAT officers also responded to the scene, later determining the vehicle was empty.

The driver later surrendered without further incident, and is being charged with reckless driving and resisting violence. His connection to the home-invasion robbery earlier Saturday is still being investigated, the report said.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released.

