JSO: Police searching for missing kayaker

Joel Digiacomo (Photo: JSO)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are searching for a missing kayaker who was last seen fishing in the St. Johns River in the Scott Mill Road area early Saturday.

Joel Digiacomo, 22, was fishing with a friend while both were in separate kayaks, police said. The friend and Digiacomo were eventually separated from each other. The friend reported Digiacomo missing after he couldn't find him for 30 minutes.

Police said every attempt made to find Digiacomo has been unsuccessful, including a visit to his Clay County home.

Digiacomo is described as 5-foot-6 and 120 pounds.

Anyone who has seen him or heard from him since the early hours of September 9 is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office right away at 904-630-0500.

