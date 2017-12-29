JSO: Man dies after striking power pole on Southside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A man died Friday night after reportedly speeding into a power pole on the Southside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
The incident occurred sometime before 9:40 p.m. in the 8500 block of Touchton Road.
A black pickup was westbound on Touchton Road and ran through a roundabout, striking a concrete power pole, JSO said.
The driver died at the scene.
The road will be closed for at least another hour as investigators process the scene.
