JSO: Juveniles allegedly lie to police after teen shot in Fort Caroline area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 17-year-old boy was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries Thursday night after what police believe may have been a self-inflicted shooting, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police and emergency personnel responded to the 12000 block of McCormick Road near the Cliff’s Bar and Grill, where a group of juveniles told police they were at a nearby park when someone opened fire on them.

Police at the scene told First Coast News that story was false, and that they believe three juveniles were inside a car when the gun went off.

The victim, a 17-year-old male, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police are still investigating the shooting, and it's unsure at this time if charges are pending.

