WTLV
Close

JSO investigating homicide in the Westside

First Coast News , WTLV 11:24 PM. EDT May 28, 2017

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is working a homicide on the Westside on Sunday evening.

Around 10:20 on Sunday JSO tweeted "#JSO is working a shooting with a Homicide in the 1800 block of Newbolt Court."

Stay with First Coast News for updates. 

© 2017 WTLV-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories