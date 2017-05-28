JSO investigating homicide in the Westside

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is working a homicide on the Westside on Sunday evening.
Around 10:20 on Sunday JSO tweeted "#JSO is working a shooting with a Homicide in the 1800 block of Newbolt Court."
#BREAKING: homicide investigation underway on Newbolt Court @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/owzHuyqXI4— Juliette Dryer (@JulietteDryer) May 29, 2017
