JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has arrested a man in connection to the shooting death of a 38-year-old man whose body was found in a Days Inn parking lot on the Southside, according to new information released Friday.

Police believed Nicholus Marquette Mitchell, 37, allegedly shot and killed Charles Quaintance. Mitchell has been charged with murder, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and carrying a concealed firearm, according to JSO and jail records.

JSO could be looking for additional suspects and witnesses in this homicide. It's unknown at this time if the suspect acted alone.

Police say the call for the shooting came in around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning in the 8200 block of Dix Ellis Trail and found the victim, Quaintance, deceased in the parking lot. Police initially could not determine if the man was a guest at the hotel.

Investigators obtained video surveillance from the hotel.

