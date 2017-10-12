JSO identifies burglary suspect shot, killed by homeowner; considered 'justifiable homicide'

The homeowner arrived first and confronted two unknown intruders. He shot and killed one of the intruders, identified as 24-year-old Xavier G. Houston.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office identified the burglary suspect who was shot and killed by a homeowner on the Westside Wednesday, and police said they're considering the case a "justifiable homicide."

The homeowner was alerted to the burglary at his home in the 6000 block of Park Street by his alarm system company around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday while police were simultaneously contacted.

The homeowner arrived first and confronted two unknown intruders. He shot and killed one of the intruders, identified as 24-year-old Xavier G. Houston. The other suspect got away on foot. Police are now searching for the suspect.

The homeowner wasn't identified. Authorities questioned him, but didn't take him into custody.

Authorities didn't confirm if the suspects were armed during the burglary attempt.

READ MORE: JSO: Homeowner guns down intruder, second suspect on the run

© 2017 WTLV-TV