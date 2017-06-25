Toddler dies after falling into pool at Mandarin home

PHOTO: Stephanie Kim

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A toddler has drowned after falling into a backyard pool in Mandarin on Saturday.

First responders were called to the 11800 block of Collins Creek Drive at 1:07 p.m. The 2-year-old boy was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

First Coast News spoke with the boy's father. He told us his son passed away from his injuries around 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon.

JSO homicide units are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Neighbors say the family moved in one week ago. Carolina Scorza said she heard kids playing in the pool every day.

"They're so happy. When you hear it, they're so happy to play in the pool," said Scorza. "It's a really sad situation. I don't want to imagine. I don't want to be in that situation."

This is the third incident in June that involves children and pools. On June 20, a 2-year-old boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being pulled from a pool in St. Johns County. On June 10, a 12-year-old boy drowned in a pool in Jacksonville.

