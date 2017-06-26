JSO captures gator blocking Baymeadows Road

JSO officers captured a gator that was blocking Baymeadows Road Sunday night. Photo: JSO.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Rainfall and alligators are no strangers to Florida. So, it doesn't come as a surprise when the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office got a call about a gator in the Baymeadows area following a night of storms.

JSO said they received a call about an alligator blocking Baymeadows Road Sunday night.

In a video posted by JSO, the gator proceeded to take a stroll along a parking lot.

JSO officers quickly responded, captured it and released it to a safe place.

