JSO arrests second suspect in Blind Rabbit employee murder

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrested 22-year-old Devonte Lafelton Hanford on Saturday for the murder of Daniel Rowe.

Hanford was charged with murder and armed robbery. 20-year-old Daniel Rowe was shot and killed during an armed robbery on July 22, 2015, behind the Blind Rabbit on King Street in Riverside.

According to police, someone stole Rowe's wallet and shot him twice in the head while he was taking out the trash. Police said that two men were seen running from the area.

On July 25, 2016, 25-year-old Erron Markese Coleman was the first suspect arrested for the murder of Rowe.

According to authorities, Coleman is a 12-time felon and lived across the street from where the murder took place.

On July 26, 2017, Erron Markese Coleman implicated himself in the murder of Daniel Rowe while he was in jail on a murder and robbery charges.

The State said that it recommended Coleman be sentenced to life in prison. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for September 24, 2017.

Hanford will have his first court appearance on July 30, 2017. First Coast News will be there.

