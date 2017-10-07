JSO: 2-year-old boy drowns in pool on Westside, dies at hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A 2-year-old boy died Saturday afternoon after drowning in a pool on the Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred at about 2:20 p.m. Saturday in the 8000 block of Hamden Circle, where police found a child unresponsive in the pool. The child was alive at the time and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died, according to JSO.

The boy's father and stepmother were both at the home at the time of the incident, and the boy was believed to be sleeping. The father told police he was doing "typical Saturday things" when he found the child in the pool, JSO said.

The investigation into the child's death is ongoing, but police initially believe his death was an accident.

