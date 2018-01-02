JIA reports flight cancellations ahead of wintry Wednesday on the First Coast

The Jacksonville International Airport is urging customers to double-check their flight statuses if they are flying in or out of Jacksonville on Wednesday, as some flights have already been canceled.

"Some morning flights have canceled for tomorrow, so be sure to check your flight status with your airline, not the airport, before going to the airport," The Jacksonville International Airport's Twitter page said Tuesday.

Jacksonville and the surrounding areas are expected to receive some wintry weather that could produce snow, freezing rain and more.

Stay with First Coast News as we continue to follow this developing story.

© 2018 WTLV-TV